Quebec man accused of chemical weapon plot faces terrorism charges

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A Québec City man allegedly seeking to build a chemical weapon to poison Canadians has been arrested and is facing terrorism charges.

The RCMP said Thursday the suspect intended to carry out at least one attack on behalf of the Islamic State group.

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“In particular, he is alleged to have communicated online with members of a terrorist group and gathered information to build a chemical weapon that could be used to poison Canadian citizens,” the RCMP alleged.

Louay Angoud, 24, from Québec City is charged with using or possessing property for terrorist purposes, commission of offence for a terrorist group, participating in activity of a terrorist group and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

Angoud is scheduled to appear in a Montreal court Thursday.