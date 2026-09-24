Nova Scotia teacher faces multiple sexual offense and assault charges

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A Nova Scotia teacher is facing charges of assault, sexual assault, and administering a noxious substance following an alleged incident at a pre-primary to Grade 8 school in Pictou County.

RCMP said their officers have “identified other victims of similar assaults” that happened this school year, which began three weeks ago. They also believe there may be additional victims.

“On September 10, Pictou County District RCMP received a report that a teacher had assaulted a student at Dr. W.A. MacLeod Consolidated School in Riverton,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

“On September 23, officers safely arrested Matthew Donahoe, 53, of Bible Hill.”

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According to RCMP, Donahoe has been charged with four counts of assault, two counts of assault by choking, assault with a weapon, sexual assault, sexual interference, and administering a noxious thing.

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He was scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Thursday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) said it is aware of Donahoe’s arrest and charges, and is currently offering support for students at the school.

“These charges are deeply troubling, and I can assure you that CCRCE takes these matters very seriously,” CCRCE said in an e-mailed statement.

“The school has notified families that the individual has been placed on leave as the RCMP continues its investigation.”

RCMP said they believe there could be more victims, and investigators want them and their families to know that officers are “advancing this investigation with a supportive and trauma-informed approach.”

“You and your loved ones will be heard, supported, and treated with respect,” said Const. Daniel Ronaghan, Pictou County District RCMP General Investigation Section, in the release.

“We want you to know that you can reach out to discuss the right process, pace, and resources.”

Anyone with information or questions can call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333 or provide a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.