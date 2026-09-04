‘Survivor Greece’ contestant sues for $100M after losing leg on show: report

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A Survivor Greece contestant who lost part of his leg in a boat incident is suing the show’s producer for $100 million, according to U.S. media reports.

On Sept. 3, Stavros Floros filed a complaint suing Survivor Greece producers following an incident in May that left him with severe injuries to his legs.

While filming the show in Dominican Republic in May, Floros lost part of his left leg after being struck by a tour boat’s propeller and severely injured his right leg.

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He said he was spearfishing for food on May 11 when the propeller struck him and in the lawsuit, viewed by People and E! News, the contestant alleges that producers required contestants to spearfish in open water without providing adequate safety measures.

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Floros and fellow contestant Emmanouil Malliaros were both spearfishing in the ocean when a boat carrying approximately 20 tourists entered the area, according to the lawsuit.

After noticing the boat, Malliaros allegedly yelled out to warn Floros to get out of the way, E! News reports.

As Floros attempted to dodge the boat, “the offending vessel’s propellers struck both of [his] legs. The impact severed [Floros’] left leg completely—his left leg was never recovered from the water—and severely injured his right leg,” according to the lawsuit.

Contestants were “required, incentivized, and expected” to spearfish in “open ocean waters as a core and mandatory element of the game and its televised format,” per E! News’ reporting.

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Floros alleges that contestants were directed to hunt for food in “an area of very heavy commercial and tourist boat traffic” and production “did not establish any marked, roped-off, buoyed, or otherwise protected safe zone from local boat traffic within which cast members could safely fish or free-dive.”

In his complaint, Floros accuses the show producers of negligence, according to People.

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He also claims that “only a tourniquet” applied to his injury “kept him alive.”

Floros was transported to a hospital in Miami, where he underwent “multiple surgical procedures, including procedures related to the traumatic amputation of his left leg and the surgical repair and reconstruction of his severely injured right leg” over a 61-day hospitalization, according to E! News.

The lawsuit also reportedly named Acun Medya, Acun Medya Global, Acun LLC, media mogul Acun Ilicali and Skai TV as the liable parties as defendants, People reports.

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Floros is requesting compensatory and punitive damages in the excess of $100 million, including for past and future medical expenses.

Global News has reached out to AcunMedya and Skai TV for comment on the lawsuit, but has not received a response.

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In a statement on Survivor Greece’s official Facebook page on May 12 following the incident, representatives said that Floros was “out of danger.”

The statement also said that “an air transfer to a specialized center in the United States is being considered.”

Skai Television also released a statement, saying that it had suspended broadcasts of Survivor Greece following the incident, Greek news site eKathimerini reports.

“Skai has been informed of the serious accident that the Survivor contestant had in the Dominican Republic and expresses its regret and full support to him and his family,” the TV channel said.

“Despite the fact that the production of Survivor is carried out exclusively under the control and responsibility of Acun Medya, Skai is closely monitoring developments on the participant’s health and will contribute in every possible way to his treatment, as well as to any hospitalization and rehabilitation care that may be required,” it added.