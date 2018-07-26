Woman escapes armed kidnappers at Westaskiwin car wash, arrests made in Edmonton

Three people have been taken into custody and an investigation is underway after a woman escaped her armed captors at a Wetaskiwin, Alta. car wash on Wednesday after she says they kidnapped her.

“Wetaskiwin RCMP responded to an injured female at the Wetaskiwin Car and Truck Wash,” the RCMP said in a news release. “It was reported the female was hiding inside of a maintenance room alleging she had been kidnapped and attacked by someone with a firearm.”

Police said the woman had been held in the trunk of a car before she managed to get away. The vehicle, a Ford Fusion, then left the scene in an unknown direction and Mounties were unable to track it down.

On Thursday, the car was spotted by police in Edmonton at a home in the area of 116 Street and 130 Avenue. Three people were taken into custody but police did not say if they were suspects. While police confirmed the victim was an adult, they did not provide genders or ages of the people taken into custody.

“The RCMP do not feel this was a random incident and the individuals involved were known to each other.” the RCMP said. “There is no indication of any ongoing public safety concern.”

Wetaskiwin is located about 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.