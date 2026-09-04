3 teens charged for allegedly stealing 14-year-old’s e-bike key in Saskatoon

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Three teenagers are facing charges in Saskatoon after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old boy and stealing his e-bike key, police said.

On Thursday evening, the accused teenage boys, two aged 15 and one 14, tried to steal the boy’s e-bike in the Kloppenburg Street and Kloppenburg Link area, the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

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During the attempted e-bike robbery, police said the three teens assaulted and pointed bear spray at the victim before running away with the key to his e-bike. Officers were called to the area around 7:40 p.m. Thursday after police received a report that one of the teenagers had a gun.

“Responding officers located one male matching one of the suspect descriptions and he was arrested without further incident,” SPS said.

The two other teenagers were arrested shortly after, and the handle of a cap gun was located during one of their pre-arrest searches, it added.

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All three were charged with robbery.

One of the 15-year-old boys is also facing charges of possession of a weapon, disguise with intent and use of an imitation firearm.