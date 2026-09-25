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Crime

‘Terrible tragedy’: Federal leaders condemn killing of Montreal woman on Zoom call

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 10:32 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec woman killed while on a Zoom call'
Quebec woman killed while on a Zoom call
The SPVM is still investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman late yesterday who was on a Zoom call when she was killed. Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on René-Lévesque Boulevard near Saint-Christophe Street Tuesday afternoon.
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Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will do the most to ensure the person responsible for the death of a Montreal woman who was killed while on a work Zoom call will pay “the full price.”

The Prime Minister condemned the act in the House of Commons Thursday and offered his condolences to the family.

“Ms. Ben Salem was an esteemed member of the Canada Revenue Agency. She was very dedicated to serving Canadians. She was, in fact, serving Canadians at the very moment of her passing,” he said.

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Montreal police identified the 45-year-old victim as Leila Ben Salem, a Canada Revenue Agency employee.

Ben Salem was found dead in an apartment building on René-Lévesque Boulevard East near St-Christophe Street on Tuesday afternoon after police received calls to perform a wellness check.

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The death was initially considered suspicious but has since been transferred to Montreal police’s homicide unit. It is the city’s 19th homicide this year, police said.

No arrests have been announced.

Police sources confirmed to Global News that Ben Salem was participating in a work-related Zoom call when she was attacked inside her Ville-Marie apartment.

Speaking in the House of Commons Thursday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called it a “terrible tragedy” and extended his condolences to the victim’s family.

The issue also surfaced on the provincial election campaign trail Thursday.

Québec solidaire candidate Ruba Ghazal said all governments must do more to prevent violence against women.

“I want this to be the last one and I don’t want another woman to be killed because she’s a woman,” Ghazal said.

Police have yet to release details about a possible motive.

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