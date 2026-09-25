Toronto police investigating double stabbing in King West Village

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Toronto police are investigating after two people were stabbed in King West Village early Friday morning.

Police said its officers were called to King and Portland streets around 4:33 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

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Investigators said two men were found with stab wounds. Toronto paramedics said they were both taken to hospital. One was described as having injuries that were potentially life threatening, while the other had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what led to the incident, and no suspect information was made available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.