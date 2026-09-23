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Crime

Woman found dead in Montreal apartment labelled homicide, police

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 10:05 am
1 min read
police tape View image in full screen
Police tape is seen at a crime scene in Laval, Que., on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
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The death of a woman inside an apartment in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough is now being treated as a homicide, police say.

Police said they received a call to check inside an apartment on René-Lévesque Boulevard E., near St-Christophe Street on Tuesday afternoon.

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When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 40s unresponsive.

Investigators had initially deemed the death suspicious, but now say the homicide unit in investigating.

This marks Montreal’s 19th homicide of the year, a police spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

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