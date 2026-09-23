‘Real-life miracles’: support pours in for officer injured in Belleville shooting

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The wife of the officer injured in a shootout outside an eastern Ontario synagogue is thanking the public for their “outpouring of love and support.”

Const. Jeff Smith remains in hospital in critical but stable condition after he was shot in a flurry of bullets discharged outside the Sons of Jacob synagogue in Belleville, Ont. on Sunday.

“My words aren’t strong or steady yet, but I knew I needed to find them. I needed to use my voice for my dear Jeff, until he is able to use his,” Smith’s wife wrote in a post on Facebook. “I am witnessing real-life miracles. And so many of them have happened through human hands.”

She also extended her condolences to the Jewish community and everyone who was at the synagogue Sunday.

“Please know that your love, your prayers and your support have reached us. We are deeply grateful. We love you, we see you, we pray for you,” she said.

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View image in full screen A note thanking the public for their outpouring of support for the officer shot during a shootout in front of a Belleville, Ont. synagogue was posted to Facebook on Sept. 22, 2026. Ashely Smith/Facebook

Smith was stationed outside the synagogue during celebrations for Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in the Jewish faith.

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Norm Weddum, president of the Sons of Jacob synagogue, confirmed to Global News in an email that he had requested police to be stationed outside the synagogue following an increase in fears about antisemitic attacks.

The alleged gunman, 29-year-old Sean Ward, was also injured in the shootout and died in hospital Monday night. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.

A spokesperson for the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) told Global News that a member named Sean Ward, who matches the suspect description, was a member of the CAF from July 2017 to June 2022, serving as an infantry soldier with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry.

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2:20 Ontario synagogue shooting suspect dies in hospital

Military sources say he held a broad range of extreme views and conspiracy theories, and that he allegedly blamed Jews for the pandemic.

The Canadian Armed Forces did not respond to Global News’ questions about whether Ward’s extremist views were flagged, beyond his dismissal.

Police have not commented on Ward’s ideology or said whether the synagogue was his intended target of a hate-motivated attack.

Rev. Isaac Mundy confirmed he will be hosting a community service Wednesday night at Trenton United Church in Trenton, Ont. that is open to all faiths and denominations to honour Smith and the greater Belleville community.

A crowdfunding page has also been set up to support Smith and his family during his recovery. The donation page, which states it is on behalf of Canada’s Jewish community, has raised more than $320,000 since the shooting.

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“In Judaism, ‘pikuach nefesh,’ the preservation of human life, is among our highest obligations,” organizers wrote. “Const. Smith fulfilled that obligation not through words, but through courage and action. When members of a vulnerable community needed protection, he put himself in harm’s way.”

0:41 Carney, Poilievre show support for Jewish community after Ontario synagogue shooting

In a post on X following the shooting, Premier Doug Ford commended Smith’s bravery.

“We owe an immense debt of gratitude to this brave officer and to all the first responders who acted so quickly to keep the community safe,” he said.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre shared the same sentiment in the House of Commons Monday, calling Smith a “courageous constable.”

Responding to Poilievre, Prime Minister Mark Carney said all of Canada stands behind Smith, condemning the shooting.

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“We stand against all forms of violence, all forms of hate, and may this House continue to come together to support the Jewish community in Canada and all Canadians to live their full lives,” he said.

Ontario’s Special Investigation’s Unit is probing the incident.