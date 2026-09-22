Solicitor general visits Belleville after synagogue shooting during Yom Kippur

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Ontario’s solicitor general travelled to Belleville Tuesday morning to meet with police and the mayor following a shootout between an armed suspect and an officer near a local synagogue.

A spokesperson for Michael Krezner’s office confirmed to Global News in an email Krezner met with police and the mayor in the morning and would be speaking with members of the Belleville community later Tuesday afternoon before heading back to Toronto.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., a man armed with a shotgun allegedly opened fire at a police officer stationed outside the Sons of Jacob Synagogue, where people had gathered to observe Yom Kippur, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

In a statement posted to social media, Krezner called the shooting a “heinous act” and said he is in contact with all levels of government and policing units across the province.

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“There is simply no rational explanation or justification for shooting at a house of worship, regardless of the denomination,” he said.

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Witnesses near the scene Sunday evening reported hearing the shots ring out.

“It sounded like firecrackers,” said Ray Carmichael, who has lived in the neighbourhood for more than four decades.

“They put shields on the windows there a few years ago, so I imagine they anticipated problems,” he added. “It’s very unfortunate.”

Kristy Denette, spokesperson for the SIU, told reporters at the scene the officer returned fire and another officer also discharged their firearm.

The suspect and the initial officer were both struck. The officer, Const. Jeff Smith, is in hospital in critical but stable condition, and the suspect, 29-year-old Sean Ward from Quinte West, is in life-threatening condition.

In a statement posted to social media Monday, president of the Sons of Jacob Synagogue said all services for Yom Kippur day were cancelled.

“We will let you know when services resume,” he said.

Sons of Jacob is the only Synagogue in Belleville, serving the Jewish communities of the Quinte Region.

Sherri Meeks, deputy chief of the Belleville Police Service, said the force has stepped up patrols across the city, including around places of worship.

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The Toronto Police Service, York Regional Police, Peel Regional Police and Niagara Regional Police all said they will have increased patrols around places of worship.