Québec City man facing charges after threats made towards Mark Carney

A Québec City man is facing charges after online threats were made against Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The RCMP said Friday the investigation began on July 6 following reports of death threats against Carney on Facebook.
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Ousmane Bah, 45, was arrested and is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a person and wilfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group.
He appeared in court on Thursday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 1.
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