Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Québec City man facing charges after threats made towards Mark Carney

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 25, 2026 10:23 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney rises during Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Québec City man is facing charges after online threats were made against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The RCMP said Friday the investigation began on July 6 following reports of death threats against Carney on Facebook.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ousmane Bah, 45, was arrested and is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a person and wilfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group.

He appeared in court on Thursday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 1.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices