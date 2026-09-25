Québec City man facing charges after threats made towards Mark Carney

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A Québec City man is facing charges after online threats were made against Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The RCMP said Friday the investigation began on July 6 following reports of death threats against Carney on Facebook.

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Ousmane Bah, 45, was arrested and is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to a person and wilfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group.

He appeared in court on Thursday and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on Oct. 1.