5 people facing charges after kidnapping victim found in Wetaskiwin car wash: RCMP

Two days after a teenaged kidnapping victim escaped her captors before being found by a car wash employee in Wetaskiwin, Alta., the RCMP says four people have been charged in connection with the incident and charges are pending against a fifth person.

All five people are from Maskwacis, Alta. and police said one of the four people charged is still on the run. All four who have been formally charged are accused of kidnapping with a firearm, pointing a firearm and assault causing bodily harm.

On Wednesday, police officers were called to the Wetaskiwin Car and Truck Wash after someone found a 19-year-old woman hiding in a maintenance room. The son of the car wash owner told Global News she was found with bruises on her face and burn marks on her wrist from trying to get out of zip-tie restraints. She told police she had been attacked by her kidnappers, at least one of whom was armed with a gun.

Watch below: On July 26, 2018, Sarah Kraus filed this report about arrests being made after a woman was found injured in a Wetaskiwin car wash after escaping from the trunk of a car.

Edmonton police located the suspect vehicle, a Ford Fusion, on Thursday in the area of 116 Street and 130 Avenue. They took three people into custody in connection with the incident. Two of the three people taken into custody in Edmonton have been charged: 20-year-old Alexandra Rain and 24-year-old Evan Rain. In addition to the offences he’s accused of by the RCMP, Evan Rain has been charged by Edmonton police with theft of a motor vehicle and driving while disqualified. Police have not said if the third person remains in custody or if they are expected to be charged.

Lynita Buffalo, 22, was arrested in Maswacis. The person for whom charges are now pending was arrested in Wetaskiwin.

Catlin Ermineskin, 27 is still on the run, police said. He is also wanted on outstanding warrants on unrelated matters.

“The RCMP do not feel this was a random incident and the individuals involved were known to each other,” Moutnies said in a news release on Thursday. “There is no indication of any ongoing public safety concern.”

Police said the victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Wetaskiwin is located about 80 kilometres south of Edmonton.