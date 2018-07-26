Melville kidnapper believed to be connected to crime in Yorkton

The Melville RCMP have released additional information in the investigation of a reported kidnapping, where a man with a firearm allegedly demanded a ride from the Melville area to Regina.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 12, a man wearing a Regina Riot hoodie with “Defence” written in white on the front entered a residence with a firearm and demanded the woman inside to drive him to Regina.

According to police, there are very few of those hoodies in existence.

New details, being released alongside the Yorkton Provincial General Investigation Section, point to the suspect possibly having been involved in an earlier incident in Yorkton.

Police believe the same man was also involved in an “occurrence” at a business in Yorkton on July 12 at around 11:00 a.m.

Security camera footage shows the man wearing black pants, black shoes, and a black Oakley shirt during the incident.

According to police, the suspect immediately got a ride to the Melville area after the unspecified incident.

In addition to the two outfits, the man is described as five-feet 10 inches tall with a slim build.

Police are also asking for anyone who may have seen a person exit a late-90s grey Infiniti G20 sedan near McTavish Street around 4th and 5th Avenue in Regina around 3:15 p.m.

Along with wearing a “Regain Riot” hoodie, he was wearing black pants and was holding a firearm wrapped in a green blanket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Melville RCMP at 306-728-1700, Yorkton RCMP at 306-786-2400, Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.