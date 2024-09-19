Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Public service heads invited to seek top secret security clearance

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2024 8:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Growing security concerns for politicians in Canada'
Growing security concerns for politicians in Canada
WATCH: Growing security concerns for politicians in Canada – May 5, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s senior public servant has invited his provincial and territorial counterparts to apply for top secret-level security clearance as a way of fostering “healthy, transparent dialogue” on foreign interference and other threats.

In a July 11 letter to the heads of public services across the country, John Hannaford, clerk of the Privy Council, said that obtaining the clearance would allow the Privy Council Office and other federal security agencies to offer regular, intelligence-informed briefings.

The briefings would support the public service leaders’ efforts to advise provincial and territorial governments on policy development as well as their responses to “acute security events,” Hannaford wrote.

Daniel Savoie, a PCO spokesman, said that as a result of the offer, “some security clearances have been granted and other screenings are in progress.”

Similar offers have been made to premiers on an ad hoc basis to address the needs of specific security briefings, Savoie added. “Premiers are welcome to request security clearances.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'No public inquiry, but party leaders offered ‘necessary’ security clearances: Trudeau'
No public inquiry, but party leaders offered ‘necessary’ security clearances: Trudeau

The Privy Council Office provided the letter to The Canadian Press upon request.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the letter, Hannaford said it has been clear over the last year that Canada remains a target for foreign interference, terrorism and cyberthreat activity.

“Addressing the growing threats posed by a rapidly evolving global security environment will require a whole of society response, hence it is now even more important that our governments begin to build a healthy, transparent dialogue informed by intelligence,” he wrote.

Meetings such as the annual gathering of clerks and cabinet secretaries could become forums for “candid, classified conversations and two-way information sharing” on topics including foreign interference and espionage, violent extremism, economic security and research security, the letter said.

“I invite you to undergo the necessary security clearance process to enable these critical conversations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hannaford also offered his counterparts the option of designating another senior level official within their governments to pursue a clearance to ensure timely intelligence sharing.

Click to play video: 'Foreign Interference Inquiry resumes'
Foreign Interference Inquiry resumes
Trending Now

The effort to broaden the flow of intelligence follows a spate of ransomware attacks on public institutions across the country as well as heightened awareness about the long-standing threat of foreign interference.

A bill that received swift passage through Parliament earlier this year allows the Canadian Security Intelligence Service to disclose sensitive information beyond the halls of government to build resiliency against foreign meddling.

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May have received top secret security clearance, allowing them to review the classified version of a recent spy watchdog report on foreign interference that flagged concerns about the activities of some parliamentarians.

Story continues below advertisement

New Democrat MP Jenny Kwan, who has been identified as a target of Chinese influence activities, told a federal inquiry Wednesday that she had hoped to get top secret-level clearance so she could read the classified spy watchdog report.

However, Kwan indicated the government declined to have her go through the process and said even if she had top secret clearance, she would not be allowed to see the report because she did not have a need to know the information.

Asked at the inquiry why she needed to see the report, Kwan said: “Well, because I’m a target, and because I’m a parliamentarian.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices