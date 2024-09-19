Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Stolen portrait of Sir Winston Churchill one step closer to returning home

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 8:02 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Stolen Winston Churchill portrait found in Italy, Ottawa police say'
Stolen Winston Churchill portrait found in Italy, Ottawa police say
RELATED: Stolen Winston Churchill portrait found in Italy, Ottawa police say – Sep 11, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The famed scowling portrait of Sir Winston Churchill is one step closer to returning home to Ottawa, as Canadian representatives are set to receive the photo in a ceremony in Italy on Thursday at the Canadian embassy.

It was in August 2022 that a staff member of the Fairmont Chateau Laurier in Ottawa noticed the frame in the Reading Lounge wasn’t hanging properly and didn’t look the same as others in the collection. An inspection revealed the photo was not the iconic original.

According to law enforcement, The Roaring Lion portrait was reported stolen that same month but it was determined through an investigation that it had been taken sometime between Christmas Day in 2021 and Jan. 6, 2022.

Last week, police announced that they had tracked down the famous portrait and arrested a man they say is the suspect in the theft.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Iain James Wood, from Powassan, Ont., has been charged with theft and trafficking of the portrait, with additional charges of forgery and mischief causing damage property exceeding $5,000.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ottawa police initially had said his name was covered by a publication ban but later said they had reviewed the ban and could release his name.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa’s stolen Winston Churchill portrait recovered in Italy, charges laid'
Ottawa’s stolen Winston Churchill portrait recovered in Italy, charges laid

The portrait was determined to have been sold through an auction house in London to an Italian buyer, both of whom were unaware that the piece was stolen — police said the sale of the famous photograph took place before it was even discovered and reported stolen.

Trending Now

Churchill was originally photographed by Yousuf Karsh in 1941 following his speech to Canada’s House of Commons on Dec. 30, 1941. Karsh said he waited in the Speaker’s chamber after the speech, but the then-British prime minister “growled” he hadn’t been informed of the plan for a photograph.

Story continues below advertisement

Karsh recalled that the prime minister refused to put down his cigar — and it’s what happened next that allowed him to immortalize the scowl.

“Then I stepped toward him and, without premeditation, but ever so respectfully, I said, ‘Forgive me, sir,’ and plucked the cigar out of his mouth,” Karsh recalled, according to a write-up on the Estate of Yousuf Karsh website.

“By the time I got back to my camera, he looked so belligerent he could have devoured me. It was at that instant that I took the photograph.”

The hotel’s general manager told reporters last week that once the portrait is returned, it would be very secure going forward, noting the hotel implemented a new security system for all of Karsh’s portraits after The Roaring Lion was discovered stolen.

with files from the Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices