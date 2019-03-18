Man charged in alleged kidnapping near Melville, Sask.

RCMP have made an arrest in an alleged kidnapping dating back to the summer of 2018 in eastern Saskatchewan.

A woman said an armed man entered her rural home near Melville on the morning of July 12 and demanded she drive him to Regina.

She complied, and reported the incident to police after taking him to a home in Regina.

The suspect was wearing a Regina Riot hoodie, which police said only a few of which exist.

Melville RCMP identified the suspect as Alvin Lawrence, 27, and a warrant for his arrest was issued on March 15.

He was arrested the next day at a home on the Ochapowace First Nation.

Lawrence is charged with break and enter to commit a kidnapping, use of a firearm to commit a kidnapping, using a firearm in a robbery, disguise with intent, and three counts of theft.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Yorkton provincial court.

Melville is roughly 300 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.