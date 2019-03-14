RCMP vehicle rammed during police chase in Saskatchewan

Two people are facing numerous charges, including assaulting a peace officer, after a Prince Albert RCMP vehicle was rammed Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP said a white Ford truck thought to have been stolen was spotted trying to pull another vehicle out of a ditch close to MacDowall near Highway 11.

Officers said the driver sped away when they approached the truck, which they then followed to a yard site.

RCMP said the driver then drove towards the police vehicle, but veered a few feet away before exiting the yard.

Officers were continuing their pursuit of the truck southbound on Highway 11 when the driver stopped, then reversed into the police vehicle with enough force to set off the passenger airbag.

No injuries were reported.

Police lost sight of the truck and units from surrounding detachments, along with the Saskatoon police air support unit (ASU) and members of the provincial response team (PRT) were called in to help with the search.

A PRT member located the truck and started chasing it north of Duck Lake.

ASU picked up the chase and informed ground patrol units of the truck’s location.

A spike belt was successfully deployed, police said, and a man and woman were arrested a short time later trying to steal another vehicle from a farmyard.

Police said a loaded .22-calibre rifle was recovered after it was thrown from the truck during the chase.

Other charges Tyler J.G. Steele, 32, and Shawna Lee Brazeau, 26, face are dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

They are scheduled to appear Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.