2 charged in Pelican Narrows, Sask. shooting death

Police in northern Saskatchewan have charged two men in the shooting death of another man.

Pelican Narrows RCMP said they received a 911 call Sunday evening of a reported shooting on Linklater Street.

READ MORE: Persons of interest identified in Saskatoon’s 2nd homicide of 2019

They were informed a short time later a man had been brought to the medical clinic with a suspected gunshot wound.

David Jordan Charles, 28, was declared dead by staff at the clinic.

Two men were identified during the investigation and arrested.

READ MORE: Weyburn man accused of murder gets released on bail

George Samuel Custer, 23, and Gregory George Custer, 22, are charged with second-degree murder.

They will make their next court appearance in Prince Albert on March 26.

Police said the homicide investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact Pelican Narrows RCMP at 306-632-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pelican Narrows is roughly 525 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

WATCH BELOW: Dwayne Demkiw’s family expresses relief over 1st-degree murder verdict