Woman charged in Prince Albert’s 2nd homicide of 2019

Prince Albert police have charged a 36-year-old woman in the city’s second homicide investigation of 2019.

A weapons call was received in the 1200-block of 17th Street West at roughly 6:40 p.m. CT on Feb. 20.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police investigate 2019’s first homicide after man dies in hospital

Officers and paramedics attended to a home within that block and found a 50-year-old man in critical condition.

He was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released by police.

READ MORE: Charge upgraded to 1st-degree murder in River Heights homicide

The woman has been charged with second-degree murder. She was scheduled to make her first court appearance at Prince Albert provincial court the morning of Feb. 22.

Police said the investigation continues, however, they are not looking for any more suspects.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!