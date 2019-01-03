4th person charged with murder in 2017 Prince Albert, Sask. death

A fourth person has been charged in the 2017 death of a man in Prince Albert, Sask.

Police said Lenny Daniels, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Duane Brett Ledoux.

Ledoux’s body was found on Aug. 16, 2017, at a home in the 800-block of 17th Street West.

Police have not said how he died.

Daniels was arrested at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, where he was serving time on unrelated offences.

Three other people were arrested in June 2018.

Boden Umpherville, William Chaboyer, and Marrissa Bird, 29, are all charged with first-degree murder.