4th person charged with murder in 2017 Prince Albert, Sask. death

A fourth person has been charged in the 2017 death of a man in Prince Albert, Sask.
Police said Lenny Daniels, 25, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Duane Brett Ledoux.
READ MORE: Prince Albert police calling man’s death a homicide
Ledoux’s body was found on Aug. 16, 2017, at a home in the 800-block of 17th Street West.
Police have not said how he died.
Daniels was arrested at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary, where he was serving time on unrelated offences.
READ MORE: 3 charged with first-degree murder in Prince Albert, Sask. death
Three other people were arrested in June 2018.
Boden Umpherville, William Chaboyer, and Marrissa Bird, 29, are all charged with first-degree murder.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.