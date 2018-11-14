Murder charge laid after body of pregnant woman found in Saskatoon house fire

A Saskatoon man charged with arson is now facing a murder charge.

Jonathon Rosenthal, 39 was charged with arson after a house fire at 229 Ave. F North on July 6.

The remains of Crystal McFadyen (nee Louis), 37, were found inside the home. She was eight months pregnant.

An autopsy concluded she was the victim of a homicide.

Saskatoon police charged Rosenthal on Wednesday with second-degree murder, and indignity to human remains.

Police said McFadyen was known to Rosenthal.

He had been out on $5,000 bail and strict conditions.

