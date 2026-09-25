Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Airdrie man charged with sexual assault after 6 women groped at big-box stores

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2026 7:27 pm
1 min read
Walmart View image in full screen
FILe photo of a Walmart Supercentre. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A man has been arrested and charged with half a dozen counts of sexual assault after women were groped at big-box stores in the Calgary area, Alberta RCMP said Friday.

The 30-year-old from Airdrie, just north of Calgary, was arrested earlier this week and is scheduled to appear in court next week.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Steven Browne said each case was similar and began at a Walmart on Aug. 12.

He said a woman was shopping at the store in Airdrie when a man grabbed her buttocks.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“(The man) did not say anything and departed the business without a confrontation,” he said at a news conference.

Another assault happened at the same Walmart 12 days later and two more happened Sept. 17 at a grocery store.

Story continues below advertisement

The two women at the No Frills grocery store in Airdrie have yet to be identified, he said, asking them to come forward.

Browne said RCMP investigators were also notified by Calgary police of two identical instances — one at a Walmart and the other at a Shoppers Drug Mart.

The accused was arrested without incident at his home Tuesday.

Browne said he has no idea of the motive, adding that the man did not wear a mask and was caught on video during each alleged offence.

He said assistance is being offered to the women involved.

“We’ve offered them the supports of the regional victim services society and again no woman wants to be inappropriately touched in any fashion,” he said.

“It’s a criminal offence and we take that at the highest priority.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "It's a criminal offence and we take that at the highest priority."

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices