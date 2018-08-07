4 charged in 2 northern Saskatchewan assaults, break-ins

Four people, including a youth, are in custody after two men were assaulted in one of two break-ins in northern Saskatchewan.

Police believe both break-ins, which happened early Saturday morning at homes in Île-à-la-Crosse, are related.

The first one happened around 2 a.m. when four people, two armed with firearms, entered a home and stole money.

Investigators were able to identify two of the suspects and they were taken into custody later the same day.

Damien Anderson, 26, from Île-à-la-Crosse, and Kyle Southwind, 32, from Saskatoon, are facing a number of charges including pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The second break-in happened roughly an hour later.

Two people entered a home armed with what police believe were machetes and attacked two men.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released.

Both suspected were arrested a short time later.

A 17-year-old Toronto youth and Abdi Rihman Hussein, 21, from Edmonton, are facing numerous charges including cocaine trafficking, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP believe the suspects in both incidents are known to each other.

They are scheduled to appear Tuesday by video in Île-à-la-Crosse provincial court.