Crime
August 7, 2018 10:32 am
Updated: August 7, 2018 10:46 am

4 charged in 2 northern Saskatchewan assaults, break-ins

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Police believe both break-ins which happened early Saturday morning at homes in Île-à-la-Crosse are related and the suspects known to each other.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A A

Four people, including a youth, are in custody after two men were assaulted in one of two break-ins in northern Saskatchewan.

Police believe both break-ins, which happened early Saturday morning at homes in Île-à-la-Crosse, are related.

The first one happened around 2 a.m. when four people, two armed with firearms, entered a home and stole money.

READ MORE: Police looking for suspect after robbery


Story continues below

Investigators were able to identify two of the suspects and they were taken into custody later the same day.

Damien Anderson, 26, from Île-à-la-Crosse, and Kyle Southwind, 32, from Saskatoon, are facing a number of charges including pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The second break-in happened roughly an hour later.

Two people entered a home armed with what police believe were machetes and attacked two men.

One man was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries and later released.

READ MORE: Two people arrested after fight in Saskatoon

Both suspected were arrested a short time later.

A 17-year-old Toronto youth and Abdi Rihman Hussein, 21, from Edmonton, are facing numerous charges including cocaine trafficking, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP believe the suspects in both incidents are known to each other.

They are scheduled to appear Tuesday by video in Île-à-la-Crosse provincial court.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Île-à-la-Crosse
Île-à-la-Crosse Saskatchewan
Break And Enter
Ile a la Crosse Assault
Ile a la Crosse Break and Enter
Ile a la Crosse RCMP
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News