Saskatoon police officer poked by used needle during stolen vehicle search

A Saskatoon police officer will need follow up medical treatments after being poked by a used needle while searching a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was first spotted by police Saturday evening in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue N South.

Police did not give chase due to public safety concerns, but spotted the stolen vehicle a few minutes later parked in the 500-block of Avenue J South.

Two people in the vehicle fled when they saw police.

One suspect, a woman, was arrested after a short foot chase.

The second suspect, a man, was successfully tracked by a police dog. He was treated at the scene for minor injuries from a dog bite and taken into custody.

A shotgun and bear spray were seized during a search of the stolen vehicle.

The officer injured after being poked by an uncapped used needle, was taken to hospital for treatment and will require further follow up treatment.

A 42-year-old man and an 18-year-old women are facing over 20 weapons, stolen property, and obstruction charges.

The man was also wanted on several criminal warrants.