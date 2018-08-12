Standoff in Saskatoon ends peacefully

A standoff in Saskatoon that police say began with reports about a person with a handgun threatening people has ended peacefully.

Police say when they responded to the incident Friday afternoon, they were told the suspect had entered a house.

They say he refused to come out, and police responded with a tactical unit, a crisis negotiation team and an armoured rescue vehicle.

The 17-year-old suspect was eventually persuaded to give himself up and was arrested.