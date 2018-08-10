Arrested warrant issued after gun pointed at person: La Loche RCMP

La Loche RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for Rudy Waylan Conroy Park, 29, who is wanted in relation to a complaint of a gun being pointed at a person.

Police were called to the complaint at around 4:20 p.m. CT on Aug. 9.

After attending the scene, a suspect was seen driving a vehicle. RCMP attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the motorist fled.

Park is wanted for charges that include operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

RCMP are advising the public not to approach Park.

Park is from Clearwater River Dene Nation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Loche RCMP at 306-822-2010 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

La Loche is approximately 560 kilometres north of Saskatoon.