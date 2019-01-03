Thieves steal $3,000 bottle of scotch from Saskatoon liquor store unnoticed

Authorities are trying to identify the people who made off with a top-shelf item from a Saskatoon liquor store.

Two unknown men allegedly took a $3,000 bottle of scotch out of a display cabinet then walked out of the business in the 1700-block of Preston Avenue North on the evening of Sept. 28, 2018.

READ MORE: Men armed with gun and baseball bat rob North Battleford, Sask. store

Saskatoon police spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said they don’t believe anyone actually witnessed the theft take place.

She added they don’t know how much time past after the suspects left, that employees noticed the bottle was missing.

Saskatoon Crime Stoppers posted surveillance photos of the suspects on its Facebook page on Thursday along with a message to the alleged culprits.

“We are betting that scotch went down smooth, unlike your masterminded criminal operation to steal said bottle of alcohol,” read the Facebook post.

“Now it will only be a matter of time before you are each in a ‘display cabinet’ of your own. See you on display real soon!”

READ MORE: Same suspect sought after 2 robberies on Saskatoon pedestrian overpass

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Related Sobeys Liquor announces 2nd Saskatoon location