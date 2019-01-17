Suspect jumps out of moving truck before it collides with Saskatoon Transit bus

A thief jumped out of a moving truck before it collided with a bus, according to Saskatoon police.

The truck was initially reported stolen from the 800-block of Hunter Road early Thursday morning. Police said it had been left running with the keys inside.

READ MORE: Thieves leave Saskatoon liquor store with $3K bottle of scotch unnoticed

The truck was quickly located heading westbound on Parkdale Road by officers.

As they followed, the suspect obeyed all the rules of the road until, without warning, the driver jumped out of the truck as it was going roughly 50 kilometres per hour.

The empty truck continued on and collided with a Saskatoon Transit bus that was going southbound on Acadia Drive.

Neither the driver nor passenger on the bus were injured.

READ MORE: Driver of stolen truck tries to evade Saskatoon police on 4 flat tires

A police dog attempted to locate the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.