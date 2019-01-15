100 Saskatoon Transit buses displaying real-time locations via apps

Saskatoon Transit is currently making system upgrades to its fleet to help deliver real-time bus tracking information via smart phone apps.

The upgrade to the onboard intelligent transportation system enhances the delivery of information so bus locations can be displayed on apps such as Transit, Google and Moovit.

Saskatoon Transit ridership rises by 8.4% in 2018

So far, Saskatoon Transit has finished upgrading 100 of its buses.

This implementation was previously expected to be complete in mid-December of 2018.

Twenty-nine additional buses still require a upgrade to accommodate the new system which is now expected to be done by the end of March.

All buses will continue to communicate scheduled information and real-time service alerts, however only the 100 buses will be displaying real-time bus locations.

Saskatoon Transit said several months ago the Transit app began its own upgrade which resulted in varying degrees of real-time communication quality. This issue has since been resolved and the app has been restored to full functionality.