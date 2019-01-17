Cocaine charge for man fleeing from Saskatoon police in truck

Saskatoon police said a 27-year-old man is facing a drug charge after trying to evade them in a pickup truck early Thursday morning.

Officers said they attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle on Aberdeen Place.

The driver refused to stop and police discontinued their efforts.

Police said the truck was spotted a short time later approaching 22nd Street West and Avenue P North and a tire deflation device was successfully used. The vehicle was found abandoned in the 1300-block of 20th Street West.

Officers quickly located and arrested the man identified as the driver of the truck.

He is facing several charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, and possession of cocaine.

The unidentified man is expected to appear Thursday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court.