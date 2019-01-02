Driver of stolen truck tries to evade Saskatoon police on 4 flat tires

Saskatoon police had their hands full when a 41-year-old man driving in a stolen vehicle with guns inside it attempted to evade them.

The truck, which also displayed a stolen licence plate, was initially spotted by officers near Idylwyld Drive and Connaught Place just after 4 a.m. CT on Jan. 2.

The air support unit tracked the vehicle from the sky and witnessed erratic and dangerous driving.

Police said the suspect drove without headlights in the wrong direction on Lorne Avenue and Highway 219, narrowly avoiding collisions.

Tire deflation devices were used as the vehicle made its way to a yard near Grasswood Road and Lorne Avenue.

Police attempted to intervene when the truck came to a stop, but the suspect fled on four flat tires.

The vehicle later came to a stop in a field where officers arrested the man after a struggle.

Two sawed-off shotguns, bear spray and a knife were found inside the truck.

The Saskatoon man is facing charges of evading police, assault with a weapon against a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property, and numerous firearm offences.

He was expected to appear in Saskatoon provincial court Wednesday.