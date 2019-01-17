Death of woman on Saskatchewan First Nation called suspicious by RCMP
Police are calling the death of a woman on a Saskatchewan First Nation suspicious.
Blaine Lake RCMP were called to the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation early Sunday for a report of an unresponsive woman outside her home.
READ MORE: Arrest warrant issued in Saskatoon shooting
Officers said paramedics were already there when they arrived.
Joanne Wolfe-Lafond, 56, was declared dead.
An autopsy was performed in Regina on Jan. 16 and police said Wolfe-Lafond’s death is being treated as suspicious.
READ MORE: Five-year-old boy injured when bullets strike northern Saskatchewan home
No other details, including a cause of death, have been released as the investigation continues.
Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is roughly 130 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.