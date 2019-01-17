Death of woman on Saskatchewan First Nation called suspicious by RCMP

Police are calling the death of a woman on a Saskatchewan First Nation suspicious.

Blaine Lake RCMP were called to the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation early Sunday for a report of an unresponsive woman outside her home.

Officers said paramedics were already there when they arrived.

Joanne Wolfe-Lafond, 56, was declared dead.

An autopsy was performed in Regina on Jan. 16 and police said Wolfe-Lafond’s death is being treated as suspicious.

No other details, including a cause of death, have been released as the investigation continues.

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is roughly 130 kilometres north of Saskatoon.