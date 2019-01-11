Crime
January 11, 2019 2:14 pm

Charges laid in Big River First Nation hit-and-run death

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A man has been charged in a hit and run death on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

File / Global News
A A

A man from the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan has been charged in a hit-and-run death.

Big River RCMP were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the reserve late in the evening on Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Man killed in hit and run on Saskatchewan highway identified

A man who was hit was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but he was from the Big River First Nation.

Police said Friday a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision where a person died, public mischief, and obstructing a police officer.

READ MORE: Murder charge laid in Pelican Lake First Nation death

He was scheduled to appear Friday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Big River First Nation is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Big River First Nation
Big River First Nation Hit and Run
Big River First Nation Saskatchewan
Big River RCMP
Hit and Run
Pedestrian
Sask RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.