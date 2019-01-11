Charges laid in Big River First Nation hit-and-run death

A man from the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan has been charged in a hit-and-run death.

Big River RCMP were called to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on the reserve late in the evening on Dec. 23.

A man who was hit was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released, but he was from the Big River First Nation.

Police said Friday a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged with failing to remain at the scene of a collision where a person died, public mischief, and obstructing a police officer.

He was scheduled to appear Friday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Big River First Nation is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.