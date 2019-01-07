Saskatchewan man charged in Flin Flon robbery, say RCMP

A man from Saskatchewan has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Flin Flon business, according to police.

Flin Flon RCMP said a masked man entered a Main Street business Thursday night carrying a handgun. He fled the scene with cash and two cases of beer.

RCMP picked up Donald Colomb, 34, of Creighton, Sask., on Friday.

READ MORE: Pot, money and guns seized by Flin Flon RCMP

Colomb has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with probation.

He was taken into custody and expected to appear in court in The Pas Monday.

WATCH: Winkler Gun Theft