Saskatchewan man charged in Flin Flon robbery, say RCMP
A man from Saskatchewan has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Flin Flon business, according to police.
Flin Flon RCMP said a masked man entered a Main Street business Thursday night carrying a handgun. He fled the scene with cash and two cases of beer.
RCMP picked up Donald Colomb, 34, of Creighton, Sask., on Friday.
READ MORE: Pot, money and guns seized by Flin Flon RCMP
Colomb has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with probation.
He was taken into custody and expected to appear in court in The Pas Monday.
WATCH: Winkler Gun Theft
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.