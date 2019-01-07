Crime
January 7, 2019 5:37 pm

Saskatchewan man charged in Flin Flon robbery, say RCMP

A man from Saskatchewan has been arrested for an armed robbery at a Flin Flon business, according to police.

Flin Flon RCMP said a masked man entered a Main Street business Thursday night carrying a handgun. He fled the scene with cash and two cases of beer.

RCMP picked up Donald Colomb, 34, of Creighton, Sask., on Friday.

Colomb has been charged with armed robbery, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with probation.

He was taken into custody and expected to appear in court in The Pas Monday.

