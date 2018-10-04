Pot, money and guns seized by Flin Flon RCMP

RCMP in Flin Flon say they seized large quantities of pot, pot edible products, firearms and cash from a residence on Princess Boulevard last week.

The items seized from the house on Sept. 26 include more than 3 kg of cannabis, more than 3 kg of cannabis-infused edible products, more than 3 kg of cannabis-infused jam, 12 long-barreled firearms, and a “large sum” of Canadian cash.

Andrew Lyle Wotton, 36, was arrested for trafficking, two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, production of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of unsafe firearm storage.

A 55-year-old man from Creighton, Sask., was also charged in connection with the seizure. He faces a charge of possession of a scheduled substance and was released on a promise to appear in court.

RCMP continue to investigate, and said in a release that even when legalization occurs Oct. 17, they’ll continue to enforce laws related to illicit cannabis.

