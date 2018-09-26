Winnipeg police charge 7 people for trafficking cannabis

While legalization of cannabis may be a few weeks away, Winnipeg police continue to make marijuana-related drug arrests.

On Tuesday, police seized 270 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of cannabis oil, 30 grams of magic mushrooms, 14 grams of cocaine, and around $3,000 in cash from a residence in the 500 block of Polson Avenue.

Kyle Joseph Kostiuk, 29, and Samantha Amy Larocque, 23, face a litany of drug charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. They’ve both been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

A second woman, 26, faces the same drug charges but has been released on a promise to appear.

Members of the police Street Crime Unit also arrested four men believed to be actively involved in drug trafficking after a traffic stop on Sargent Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

After noticing cannabis in the vehicle, police discovered 16 grams of marijuana, around two grams of meth, a digital scale, seven cell phones, a plastic hockey mask, zip ties, black gloves, two knives, $1,300 in cash, and a .177 calibre pellet gun.

Aaron Stewart Mousseau, 37, Gabriel Ralph Bruce, 47, and Kevin Grant Lingasin, 38, have all been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and possession of a weapon.

Mousseau also faces charges for failing to comply with probation and two firearms-related charges. Bruce and Lingasin are also facing two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance. All three have been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre, while the fourth man, facing similar drugs and weapons charges, has been released on a promise to appear.