Winnipeg man forced to breathe meth, burned with cigarettes during kidnapping ordeal

A Winnipeg man was taken to hospital after he was kidnapped, pulled into a van, robbed, beaten and forced to breathe meth, say Winnipeg police.

Police said a 32-year-old man was walking near Sargent Avenue and Victor Street on June 8, when he was assaulted and pulled into a van.

The victim was robbed of money and his cell phone before being taken to a Spence Street home, where he was tied to a chair, assaulted, and forced to breathe meth at knife point.

According to police, he was also burned with cigarettes and threatened at gunpoint in an attempt to get his banking information. The suspects left early the next morning and the victim was able to escape. He was treated in hospital for his injuries and released.

Police found a number of items related to the kidnapping on June 11, and were able to identify two suspects from video surveillance. One of the suspects was found and arrested on Aug. 11, while the second was arrested Tuesday.

Winnipeggers Boniface John Mason, 20, and Preston Anthony Kakegamic, 29, were both charged with kidnapping, robbery, possession of a weapon, forcible confinement, and administering a noxious thing with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm.

Kakegamic also faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of break-in instruments, and failure to comply with a recognizance. Mason also faces credit card-related charges.

