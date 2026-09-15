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Crime

Police name teenager killed in Toronto shooting on Monday afternoon

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 15, 2026 9:21 am
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Police have named the 17-year-old boy killed in a daylight Toronto shooting on Monday afternoon.

Around 3:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West.

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When they arrived at the scene, police found a teenage boy who had been shot. Officers tried life-saving measures, and the victim was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Later, he was pronounced dead at hospital.

On Tuesday morning, police identified him as Cashie Auguste, Toronto’s 24th homicide victim of the year.

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