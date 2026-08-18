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Crime

Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 female youths on Richmond Hill trail

By Trevor Popoff Global News
Posted August 18, 2026 12:40 pm
1 min read
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police patch is shown in Aurora, Ont. on Dec. 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
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York Regional Police have charged a man with sexually assaulting two young girls on a walking trail in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Thirty-year-old Jan-Hoy Cassells of no fixed address has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and obstructing justice.

Jan-Hoy Cassells has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two youth victims.
Jan-Hoy Cassells has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two youth victims. York Regional Police

Police say the first incident happened on Aug. 12 just after 3 p.m. on a trail in the Highway 7 and Bayview Avenue area.

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They allege Cassells approached the victim, grabbed her, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free and flee the area.

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Just two days later, in the same area at 11:30 a.m., police allege Cassells approached another victim and assaulted her in the same manner. The victim again managed to get free and flee.

Following the second alleged incident, he was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with any pertinent information is urged to come forward.

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