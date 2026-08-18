Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 female youths on Richmond Hill trail

York Regional Police have charged a man with sexually assaulting two young girls on a walking trail in Richmond Hill, Ont.
Thirty-year-old Jan-Hoy Cassells of no fixed address has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and obstructing justice.
Police say the first incident happened on Aug. 12 just after 3 p.m. on a trail in the Highway 7 and Bayview Avenue area.
They allege Cassells approached the victim, grabbed her, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free and flee the area.
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Just two days later, in the same area at 11:30 a.m., police allege Cassells approached another victim and assaulted her in the same manner. The victim again managed to get free and flee.
Following the second alleged incident, he was located a short distance away and taken into custody.
Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with any pertinent information is urged to come forward.
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