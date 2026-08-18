Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 female youths on Richmond Hill trail

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have charged a man with sexually assaulting two young girls on a walking trail in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Thirty-year-old Jan-Hoy Cassells of no fixed address has been charged with sexual interference, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and obstructing justice.

Jan-Hoy Cassells has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting two youth victims. York Regional Police

Police say the first incident happened on Aug. 12 just after 3 p.m. on a trail in the Highway 7 and Bayview Avenue area.

Story continues below advertisement

They allege Cassells approached the victim, grabbed her, covered her mouth and sexually assaulted her. She was able to break free and flee the area.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Just two days later, in the same area at 11:30 a.m., police allege Cassells approached another victim and assaulted her in the same manner. The victim again managed to get free and flee.

Following the second alleged incident, he was located a short distance away and taken into custody.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with any pertinent information is urged to come forward.