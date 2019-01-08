Murder charge laid in Pelican Lake First Nation death

Crime
A Pelican Lake First Nation woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after a reported altercation.

A woman in Saskatchewan has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her domestic partner.

Spiritwood RCMP were called to a home Monday on the Pelican Lake First Nation for a report of an altercation between a man and woman.

Officers said they found Nathan James Bill, 39, dead at the home. A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Saskatoon.

A woman at the home, 24-year-old Donya Hope Lewis, was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

She was released into police custody and charged.

Police said Bill and Lewis were in a domestic relationship.

Lewis is scheduled to make her next appearance in Spiritwood provincial court on Feb. 12.

Pelican Lake First Nation is roughly 175 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

