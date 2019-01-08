Murder charge laid in Pelican Lake First Nation death

A woman in Saskatchewan has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her domestic partner.
Spiritwood RCMP were called to a home Monday on the Pelican Lake First Nation for a report of an altercation between a man and woman.
Officers said they found Nathan James Bill, 39, dead at the home. A cause of death has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday in Saskatoon.
A woman at the home, 24-year-old Donya Hope Lewis, was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
She was released into police custody and charged.
Police said Bill and Lewis were in a domestic relationship.
Lewis is scheduled to make her next appearance in Spiritwood provincial court on Feb. 12.
Pelican Lake First Nation is roughly 175 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
