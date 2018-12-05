Terror Squad murderer Sutherland-Kayseas ineligible for parole for 12 years

A judge decided Wednesday Terror Squad gang member Shaylin Sutherland-Kayseas, who’s been convicted of murdering a Saskatoon man, will be ineligible for parole for a minimum of 12 years.

Justice Shawn Smith said “to be fair, Shaylin’s journey to adulthood was not framed by any meaningful guidance” and also told Dylan Phillips’ friends and family “the law will be served today.”

The defence sought the 10-year minimum before Sutherland-Kayseas can receive parole, while the Crown argued parole eligibility be set at 15 years.

In September, Smith found Sutherland-Kayseas guilty of second-degree murder in the October 2016 shooting death of 26-year-old Dylan Phillips.

The Crown argued Sutherland-Kayseas and two others went to Phillips’ parents’ home in the 1400-block of Avenue G North to rob the victim. It was alleged Phillips was selling drugs in Terror Squad territory.

Sutherland-Kayseas was under a firearms prohibition at the time of the killing, so she wasn’t supposed to have a gun, the Crown noted in November.

A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence.

She is also sentenced to two years in prison for each of the two counts of assault against Phillips’ family.

With files from Meaghan Craig