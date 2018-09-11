‘Mom, I can’t breathe’: parents provide chilling details about night son was killed

An emotional day in Saskatoon court as the parents of Dylan Phillips detailed the terrifying moments leading up to their son’s death.

On Oct. 14, 2016, Phillips was fatally shot at their family home. Charged with first-degree murder in the 26-year-old’s death, Shaylin Sutherland-Kayseas’ trial began Monday.

Dylan’s mother Jan Phillips testified in court that it all began with a knock on the back door followed by a suspect bursting into the home with a gun.

“She pointed the gun at me. I think I heard ‘Where’s the sh-t.’ And then I heard the shot go off,” Jan said as she cried on the stand.

“I couldn’t believe this was happening, I wasn’t even sure it was a real gun.”

Phillips said Dylan then lunged at the suspect described to have long dark hair. A fight ensued outside and a second suspect hit Dylan repeatedly with the butt of the gun.

“He was hitting Dylan everywhere with the gun. I tried to get Dylan back in the house and I got hit in the head with the gun,” Jan testified.

That’s when Dale Phillips, Dylan’s father, told court he was woken suddenly from his sleep to noise of the ruckus or Jan screaming. He bolted to the door within seconds and ran outside.

Dale said he received three blows with a fence board, two to his head and one to his hand. Both parents said they witnessed the second suspect, a boy, wack Dylan several times with the fence board.

Dale testified he felt as though there was a third person along the side of the house as the chaos unfolded.

All Dale hears from one of the intruders when he screams at his wife to call 911 is "We have to get the fu#k out of here." Dale identifies the voice as coming from the young man who has been swinging the fence board during the assaults.

The intruders eventually fled the scene, Dale chased them and was able to get a description of the getaway car including what he remembered on the licence plate.

Dale testified that he stubbed his foot on something when rushing back to the home. It was a firearm and he placed it on the fence line and it was the first time he realized a gun had been involved.

Jan said Dylan walked into the house without assistance.

“He just said ‘Mom, I can’t breathe’ and I just told him to lay down on the floor,” Jan said.

She said she held him on the kitchen floor and tried to do as instructed by a 911 operator over the phone, but that she just couldn’t save him.

When police and paramedics arrived, Dylan was declared deceased from a gunshot wound to the chest.

On March 29, 2017, Shaylin Sutherland-Kayseas was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Dylan Phillips’ death.

On Monday, court heard from a former friend who said Sutherland-Kayseas was a gang member belonging to the Terror Squad.

Two co-accused in this case have already pleaded guilty to manslaughter and are scheduled to testify for the Crown during the trial.