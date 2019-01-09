Man killed in hit and run on Saskatchewan highway identified

A man killed in a hit and run on a Saskatchewan highway has been identified.
The man was found dead on the morning of Jan. 5 in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, seven kilometres east of the Alberta border.
Maple Creek RCMP said he has been identified as a 58-year-old man from Metcalfe, Ont. His name has not been released.
Investigators believe he was hit by a passing vehicle between 7 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 4.
They are asking anyone who was driving in the area around those hours who noticed vehicles with noticeable damage to contact Maple Creek RCMP at 306-66-5550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
