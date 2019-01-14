Five-year-old boy injured when bullets strike northern Saskatchewan home

La Ronge RCMP are investigating after a five-year-old boy was injured by gunfire in northern Saskatchewan this past weekend.

Police said on Jan. 13 just after 9 p.m. CT, a home was shot at multiple times on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band and the suspects fled the area.

According to RCMP, one of the bullets penetrated the walls of the home and injured the boy inside.

Officers provided first aid to the preschooler before he was taken to hospital. His injuries were described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

No one else inside the home at the time of the shooting was injured.

The forensic identification section has been called in to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.