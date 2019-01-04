Missing trapper in northern Saskatchewan located safe

A trapper who was reported missing in northern Saskatchewan has been found alive and well after his snowmobile broke down.

Fond du Lac RCMP said they received word Thursday morning a man was overdue in returning from checking his trap line.

A team of Canadian Rangers and an RCMP officer set off on snowmobile to the area of the missing man’s trap line, roughly 90 minutes north of Fond du Lac near St. Clair Lake.

He was located almost four hours later, 30 kilometres north of Fond du Lac.

Police said he was in good condition and did not need medical attention.

He was brought back to Fond du Lac.

Officials said at the time the search team set off, RCMP Search and Rescue and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA) were preparing for an air search of the area, which was called off when the man was located.

RCMP said anyone travelling to the back country of northern Saskatchewan should advise someone of their route and expected return time, as was the case in this incident that resulted in a positive outcome.