Man last seen by family in Saskatchewan found dead north of community

RCMP in Saskatchewan say a man who was reported missing over the weekend has been found dead.
Police say in a news release that the man – who they didn’t name – was 32 and was from the Kawacatoose First Nation.
They say he was last seen by family members late Saturday afternoon on the Day Star First Nation.
Wynyard EMS later notified police that a man’s body was found on a grid road north of the community, and it was confirmed that it was the missing man.
RCMP say the investigation into his death is continuing.
An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.
