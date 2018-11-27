Saskatchewan RCMP retracing woman’s last steps after human remains found

Blaine Lake RCMP are trying to retrace a woman’s movements and who she may have come in contact with before she was found dead in Saskatchewan.

Deanna Greyeyes was reported missing on Nov. 25. Her family was growing concerned as it was out of character for her to not be in contact with them.

A local search party looking in a rural area near Muskeg Lake Cree Nation in the afternoon of Nov. 26 discovered human remains.

The body has since been identified as belonging to Greyeyes.

The RCMP major crime unit north is investigating with the assistance of forensic identification units.

Anyone who saw Greyeyes or her red 2015 Kia Optima from Nov. 23 to 26 is asked to contact Blaine Lake RCMP at 306-497-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Muskeg Lake Cree Nation is approximately 95 kilometres north of Saskatoon.