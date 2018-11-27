Peel police looking for witnesses after human remains found in utility box in Mississauga

Peel regional police are looking for witnesses after the remains of a 42-year-old woman were found in a bush area next to a utility box in Mississauga.

Officers responded on Sept. 25 to reports of human remains found in the area located on the southeast corner of Glen Erin Drive and Dunwin Drive, just southwest of Dundas Street West and Erin Mills Parkway.

Investigators said the remains were later identified as those of Xiuyan Chen, who had been reported missing on July 28.

Police said after investigating the incident, the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau believe the victim was the victim of a homicide.

This is Peel region’s 24th homicide of 2018.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.