Death of missing man in Saskatchewan considered non-suspicious: RCMP

A Debden, Sask., man reported missing to police just before the new year has been found dead.

Terry Costain, 66, was reported missing to Big River RCMP on Dec. 31, 2018 after last being seen in the Big River and Debden area two days earlier.

READ MORE: Man last seen by family in Saskatchewan found dead north of community

Costain was driving a black Dodge Ram truck that was found abandoned north of Debden.

Big River RCMP said Costain was found dead early in the evening of Jan. 1.

Police said his death is considered non-suspicious, and an autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

READ MORE: Family of Ashley Morin seeks answers into her disappearance

The coroner’s office is assisting Big River RCMP with the investigation.

Debden is roughly 190 kilometres north of Saskatoon.