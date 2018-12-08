RCMP recover body of missing Swift Current man
RCMP Underwater Recovery crews found the body of 26-year-old Colton Koop under the ice in the Swift Current Creek at approximately 9:30 on Saturday morning.
Koop had been missing since November 16, when a truck he’s believed to have been driving was discovered to have crashed through a guard rail into the water.
His remains were discovered upstream from the site of the accident.
Swift Current Municipal RCMP are continuing their investigation into the crash.
